The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the MP Board 10th and 12th results 2024 post April 20, 2024. However, an official confirmation regarding the MP board result date 2024 is still awaited from MPBSE.

MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results:

The results for MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 are anticipated to be announced in the final week of April 2024. Students of these classes can access their MP board results 2024 online via rskmp.in, once the result link becomes active.

Checking MPBSE Result 2024 Online:

Students who have appeared for the MP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations can view their results on the official websites of MPBSE — mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. They will need their roll number and application number as indicated on the MPBSE 2024 admit card to check the results online. Additionally, alternative methods such as SMS or DigiLocker are also available for result checking.

Previous Year Result Dates:

In the previous years, the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results were announced on different dates. For instance, in 2023, the results were declared on May 25, following examinations held from March 2 to April 5. Similarly, in 2022, the results were announced on April 29, with Class 10 exams conducted from February 18 to March 10, and Class 12 exams from February 17 to March 12.

How to Check MPBSE Result 2024 Online:

The process to check MP board 10th and 12th result 2024 online is straightforward. Here are the steps:

Visit the official website: mpresults.nic.in Look for the activated links for MP board 10th and 12th results 2024 on the homepage. Click on the respective class link. A login window will appear. Enter the roll number and application number. Hit the 'Submit' button. The MPBSE result 2024 marksheet will be displayed. Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

Stay tuned to the official website: mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in for the latest updates on the MPBSE exam result date 2024.