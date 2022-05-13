MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2022 Released, Here's How To Download Scorecard

Quick links:
Image: PTI
MP Board result 2022: MPBSE has released the MP Board Class 8th Result 2022 on May 13, 2022. Registered candidates who took the test can check their results at rskmp.in. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their unique ID and password. This year around 7.56 lakh students appeared for class 8 board exams. All those candidates who in any case fail to qualify in the exam will be eligible to sit for supplementary exams and improvement tests will be made by the board.
On May 12, the school education department, Madhya Pradesh tweeted, “The result of the annual evaluation of class 5th and 8th students of government schools of the state will be declared on May 13 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in the meeting room number-2 of the State Education Center"
In class 5 result, 89.28% male candidates have passed. Whereas, the female pass percentage is 90.711%. In class 8 result, 80.25% male candidates have passed and female pass percentage is 84.33%. In class 5 exams, over 8.26 lakh candidates appeared. Out of them, 7.44% candidates passed the exam, the pass percentage recorded is 90.01%. In class 8 exams, over 7.56 lakh candidates appeared. Out of them, 6.23 lakh candidates passed the exam, the pass percentage recorded is 82.35%.