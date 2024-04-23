MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2024 Out; Direct Link After 12.30 pm, Here's How To Check Marksheet

Advertisement

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Madhya Pradesh has officially declared the results for the Class 5th and 8th examinations conducted earlier this year. The MP Board result link will be activated after 12.30 pm on the official website- rskmp.in. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now access their results through the official website of RSKMP. The eagerly awaited MP Board Class 5th and 8th results for the academic year 2024 were announced today, marking a significant milestone for thousands of students across the state. The results were made available for viewing on the official website RSKMP - rskmp.in.

Direct link to check MP Board RKSMP Results 2024.

Advertisement

How to Check MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2024

To access your MP Board Class 5th and 8th results for 2024, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of RKSMP at rskmp.in Navigate to the "Results" section on the homepage. Click on the link for "Class 5th and 8th Results 2024." Enter your examination credentials, such as your roll number or name, in the specified fields. After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button. Your MP Board Class 5th and 8th results for 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.