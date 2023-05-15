MP Board Classes 5th, 8th Results Declared For Around 24 Lakh Students | Click To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th have been declared for around 24 lakh students. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results at a press conference held at 12:30 pm on Monday. All the candidates can check the MP Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra official website.
परिणाम ,वर्ष भर की लगन और समझ का..
दिनांक 15 मई,दोपहर 12:30 बजे ।
महर्षि पतंजलि संस्कृत संस्थान,सभागार तुलसी नगर ,भोपाल से कक्षा 5 वीं एवं 8 वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम की घोषणा करूंगा।— इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) May 14, 2023
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced MPBSE MP board results at a press conference from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Auditorium at Tulsi Nagar in Bhopal.
कक्षा 5वीं 8वीं का वार्षिक परीक्षा परिणाम का सीधा प्रसारण https://t.co/gawGyfLFqC— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 15, 2023
Notably, the overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result 2023 is 82.27 percent whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 students is 76.09%. In order to pass the MP Board 8th exams, candidates must secure a total of 33 percent aggregate in their MP Board Result.