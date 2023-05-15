Last Updated:

MP Board Classes 5th, 8th Results Declared For Around 24 Lakh Students | Click To Check

Around 24 lakh students appeared in the Madhya Pradesh class 5th and 8th Board examinations for the academic year 2022-2023.

Megha Rawat
MP Board classes

Image: PTI


Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th have been declared for around 24 lakh students. Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results at a press conference held at 12:30 pm on Monday. All the candidates can check the MP Board Result 2023 for classes 5th and 8th on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra official website. 

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced MPBSE MP board results at a press conference from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Auditorium at Tulsi Nagar in Bhopal.

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023: Websites to check

How to check MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023

  • Go to the official website of the MP Board 
  • On the homepage, go to the “BoardExam” section
  • Click on the “MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023” link
  • Enter your login credentials -- roll number and date of birth
  • Your MP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take the printout of it for the future.

Notably, the overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result 2023 is 82.27 percent whereas the overall pass percentage of Class 8 students is 76.09%. In order to pass the MP Board 8th exams, candidates must secure a total of 33 percent aggregate in their MP Board Result. 

