MP Board Result 2022 Date And Time Announced; MPBSE 10th, 12th Results On April 29

The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE has announced the result declaration date for class 10th and 12th exams 2022. As per the official information released by MPBSE the MP Board class 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared on April 29. The MPBSE results 2022 will be announced at 1 pm.

All the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online. The MP Board results 2022 will be declared at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE has also released a list of websites where the results will be uploaded. List of official websites to check MP board results and the steps to check the same once released is mentioned here. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number. See the list of MP board result 2022 websites here.

MP Board results 2022: Websites to check

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Mpbse.nic.in

Fastresult.in

Examresults.net

Examresults.net/mp

As per reports, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations. The MP board will be evaluating students on the basis of performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, they should enter their MP board roll number and submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference

MPBSE launches counselling program for students in depression

With the aim of protecting students' health and keeping them away from moving into depression or some other mental illness, the Madhya Pradesh Board has launched a counselling program that has a special helpline number for students. This move comes at a time when lakhs of students await Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results, which are expected to be released by the end of this week. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. Notably, the state government has taken this initiative in view of the deaths that happened in the last few years after the declaration of the result. As per official information, the authorities have formed the "Dial 100 and Umang helpline" networks to help students overcome the result stress.

