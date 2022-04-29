MP Board Result 2022 For Class 10, 12 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check MPBSE Results

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
MP Board Result 2022: As scheduled, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the results for class 10 and class 12 exams on April 29, 2022. The results have been uploaded on the official websites and on the mobile app. The steps to check results website and on MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App can be checked here. MP board result link has been attached in the official tweet mentioned below.
स्कूल शिक्षा (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) राज्यमंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp द्वारा माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल मध्यप्रदेश की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणामों की घोषणा#MPBoardResult https://t.co/AtlRacflMQ— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
MP 12th exam was conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022 in offline mode. Over 7 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. MP Board class 10 exam was conducted in offline and pen-paper mode. The exam was started on February 18 and last exam was conducted on March 10, 2022