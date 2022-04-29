Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2022 For Class 10, 12 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check MPBSE Results

MP Board result 2022 for class 10 and 12 have been released on the official websites. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

MP Board result 2022

MP Board Result 2022: As scheduled, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the results for class 10 and class 12 exams on April 29, 2022.  The results have been uploaded on the official websites and on the mobile app. The steps to check results website and on MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App can be checked here. MP board result link has been attached in the official tweet mentioned below.

MP Board Results 2022: How to view results

  • Step 1: Open google play store and search for MPBSE or MP mobile app
  • Step 2: Install the same and proceed
  • Step 3: Among the six options being displayed, click on the third option which reads "know your result"
  • Step 4: In the next step, enter the roll number and application number and click on "get results" 
  • Step 5: The results will be displayed on screen, download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout or screenshot for future reference

How to check results on official websites

  • Step 1: Candidates who want to check their result will have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which will read 'MP board 10th result 2022' or 'MP board 12th result 2022' 
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to feed in their MP board roll number and submit the same
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference

Direct link to check MP Board 10th results 2022

Direct link to check MP Board 12th result 2022

MP 12th exam was conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022 in offline mode. Over 7 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam. MP Board class 10 exam was conducted in offline and pen-paper mode. The exam was started on February 18 and last exam was conducted on March 10, 2022

