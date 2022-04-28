MP Board Result 2022 For Class 10,12 To Be Out Tomorrow, See How To Check On Websites, App

MP Board 10th result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the class 10 and class 12 result on Friday, April 29, 2022. The class 10 and class 12 result release date has been announced by Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. The date and time for results and list of websites on which results will be uploaded are mentioned below. Registered students who took the exam will be able to download the same by following the steps mentioned below.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results: Check result release date and time here

The class 10 and 12 results will be released on April 29, 2022

The result will be released in the second half at 1 pm

MP Board Result 2022: Websites to check results

Mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Reports suggest that over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations. The MP board will be evaluating students on the basis of performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams. Ahead of releasing results, MPBSE and School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh have activated a student helpline number. In case of any concerns, students can call 1800 233 0175, a toll free number, to talk to a counsellor. The facility is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. MPBSE has launched counselling program for students in depression. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Follow the step by step guide to check scores