This year 99 thousand 710 candidates have got the eligibility of supplementary in the high school certificate examination. Supplementary exams will be held from 21st June 2022 to 30th June 2022
हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा में इस वर्ष 99 हजार 710 परीक्षार्थियों को पूरक की पात्रता प्राप्त हुई है। पूरक परीक्षा दिनांक 21 जून 2022 से 30 जून 2022 तक आयोजित की जायेगी : राज्य मंत्री श्री@Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/cvY4tYzJYw— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
This year 96751 candidates have got the eligibility for supplementary in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. The supplementary examination will be conducted on June 20, 2022
हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा में इस वर्ष 96751 परीक्षार्थियों को पूरक की पात्रता प्राप्त हुई है। पूरक परीक्षा दिनांक 20 जून 2022 को ली जाएगी : राज्य मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/MsFxN8xp8m— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
High school exam result is 59.54%. In the merit list, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got place. Minister of School Education announced that this year too girl students have secured more positions than boys.
हाईस्कूल परीक्षा परिणाम 59.54 % रहा है। प्रावीण्य सूची में 55 छात्राओं एवं 40 छात्रों (कुल 95) ने स्थान पाया हैं। इस वर्ष भी छात्राओं ने छात्रों की तुलना में अधिक स्थान प्राप्त किया है: स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/SCsCYW7Qvg— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
Alirajpur district has the highest pass percentage of 93.24% in Higher Secondary and 89.18% in second district Damoh
हायर सेकेंडरी में सर्वाधिक उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत अलीराजपुर जिले का 93.24 % रहा है तथा द्वितीय जिला दमोह का 89.18 % रहा है: स्कूल शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/rGTNj3zVGw— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
This year the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination result has been 72.72%. 93 girl students and 60 students (153) have found place in the merit list of Higher Secondary Examination: Minister of School Education
इस वर्ष हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा परिणाम 72.72 % रहा है। हायर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा परिणाम की प्रावीण्य सूची में 93 छात्राओं एवं 60 छात्रों (कुल 153) ने स्थान पाया हैं: स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp#MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/zJzWii90Qk— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
MPBSE has declared MP Board classes 10, 12 and vocational result 2022.
The state education minister is expected to announce the results in a press conference which will begin at 1 pm on April 29, 2022. Both class 10 and class 12 results will be announced by state edu minister.
MP Board will be releasing results at 1 pm today. In order to check the same on phone, candidates should download the MPBSE or MP mobile app from play store.
In order to pass, candidates will have to score a minimum of 30% in each subject in both practical as well as theory exams.
The School Department of Madhya Pradesh through its tweet informed, "For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”
MP 12th exam was conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022 in offline mode. Over 7 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam.
MP Board class 10 exam was conducted in offline and pen-paper mode. The exam was started on February 18 and last exam was conducted on March 10, 2022
Following the pattern, along with releasing the result, the MP Board will also release the toppers list for class 10th and 12th students separately. The board is also expected to release district-wise merit list for MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022.
Around eight to nine lakh students had appeared for the MP Board class 10th exams 2022. Approximately, 7-8 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12th exams 2022.
The Chief Minister wished luck to students through a tweet. In the tweet he wished that the exam results come as per their expectation, He said, "My best wishes and blessings are with you!"
मेरे प्यारे बच्चों आज #MPBoard की 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा का परिणाम आने वाला है।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 29, 2022
आपकी अपेक्षा के अनुरूप परीक्षा परिणाम आये, परिश्रम सार्थक हो, मेरी शुभकामनाएं और आशीर्वाद आपके साथ हैं! #mpboardresult2022
Students can also check the results and download the same from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps can be downloaded from Google Play. Students will have to enter their mobile number, roll number and date of birth to check results.
The board had announced before conducting the exams that the theory and practical exams will be given weightage of 80% and 20% respectively. Results have been prepared following the same pattern.
MP Board class 10th or 12th students who took the exam should be ready with the roll numbers mentioned on their admit cards and with their date of birth to check results
If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. To know more about the counselling facility, click here.
Considering the stress level of students when it comes to results, MPBSE and School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh have activated a student helpline number. In case of any issues or mental confusion, students can call 1800 233 0175, a toll free number, to talk to a counsellor. The facility is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on all working days.
Report suggest that this year, mover 14 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the board exams in offline mode.
The exam was conducted at various centres across the state in offline and pen-paper mode. Following the pattern, the board has analysed the students on the basis of their performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams.
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the results on its official websites. School education department through a tweet announced the list of official websites for checking results.
आने वाला है रिजल्ट— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 27, 2022
29 अप्रैल 2022 को, दोपहर 1.00 बजे माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का रिजल्ट किया जाएगा घोषित।
वेबसाइट जिन पर परिणाम उपलब्ध रहेगा।#MPBoardResult #SchoolEducationMP#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/BsWHaBANlg