Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Here's How To Check MPBSE Result On Mobile

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the class 10th and class 12th results on April 29 at 1 pm. With results been released, Board is also expected to release merit list separately. The steps to check results have been mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MP Board 12th result 2022

Image: Pixabay

pointer
14:03 IST, April 29th 2022
Supplementary exam to be conducted between June 21 and June 30

This year 99 thousand 710 candidates have got the eligibility of supplementary in the high school certificate examination. Supplementary exams will be held from 21st June 2022 to 30th June 2022

 

pointer
13:57 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board result 2022: Supplementary exam date announced

This year 96751 candidates have got the eligibility for supplementary in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. The supplementary examination will be conducted on June 20, 2022

 

pointer
13:47 IST, April 29th 2022
Girls outshine boys in class 10 result

High school exam result is 59.54%. In the merit list, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got place. Minister of School Education announced that this year too girl students have secured more positions than boys.

 

pointer
13:41 IST, April 29th 2022
Alirajpur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.24% in Higher Secondary

Alirajpur district has the highest pass percentage of 93.24% in Higher Secondary and 89.18% in second district Damoh

 

pointer
13:39 IST, April 29th 2022
Higher Secondary School Certificate examination result is 72.72%

This year the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination result has been 72.72%. 93 girl students and 60 students (153) have found place in the merit list of Higher Secondary Examination: Minister of School Education

 

pointer
13:28 IST, April 29th 2022
 MP Board 12th result 2022 out, here's direct link to check

Here is the direct link to check MP Board 12th result 2022

pointer
13:20 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board class 10th result out, here's direct link to check

Here is the direct link to check MP Board matric results 2022

pointer
13:16 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board results declared

MPBSE has declared MP Board classes 10, 12 and vocational result 2022.

pointer
13:06 IST, April 29th 2022
Results to be announced through press conference

The state education minister is expected to announce the results in a press conference which will begin at 1 pm on April 29, 2022. Both class 10 and class 12 results will be announced by state edu minister.

pointer
12:41 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board Result 2022: Here is how to check scores on mobile
  • Step 1: Open google play store and search for MPBSE or MP mobile app
  • Step 2: Install the same and proceed
  • Step 3: Among the six options being displayed, click on the third option which reads "know your result"
  • Step 4: In the next step, enter the roll number and application number and click on "get results" 
  • Step 5: The results will be displayed on screen, download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates are also advised to take its printout or screenshot for future reference
pointer
10:33 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board result 2022: How to check results on mobile

MP Board will be releasing results at 1 pm today. In order to check the same on phone, candidates should download the MPBSE or MP mobile app from play store.

 

pointer
10:24 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board class 10, 12 results 2022: Check passing criteria here

In order to pass, candidates will have to score a minimum of 30% in each subject in both practical as well as theory exams.

pointer
10:18 IST, April 29th 2022
Exam dates were announced through a tweet

The School Department of Madhya Pradesh through its tweet informed, "For the examination year 2021-22 by the Board of Secondary Education, the theory and practical examination of 10th, 12th, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022.”

pointer
10:14 IST, April 29th 2022
MP 12th exam was conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022

MP 12th exam was conducted between February 17 and March 12, 2022 in offline mode. Over 7 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the exam.

pointer
10:06 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board class 10 exam conducted between Feb 18 and March 10

MP Board class 10 exam was conducted in offline and pen-paper mode. The exam was started on February 18 and last exam was conducted on March 10, 2022

pointer
10:01 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board Results 2022: Steps to check MPBSE class 12th result 2022
  • Step 1: Students who appeared for class 12 or inter exams should go to the official website mpresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the inter result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, students will be redirected to another login page and will have to enter the details mentioned above
  • Step 4: Post logging in the result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Students should go through the results, download the same and take its printout for future reference
pointer
09:57 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board Results 2022: How to check MPBSE 10th result 2022
  • Step 1: In order to check the results, class 10 students who took the exam should go to the official website mpresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the matric result link
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details to log in
  • Step 4: Post logging in the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference
pointer
09:45 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board result 2022: Merit list to be released separately

Following the pattern, along with releasing the result, the MP Board will also release the toppers list for class 10th and 12th students separately. The board is also expected to release district-wise merit list for MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022.

pointer
09:39 IST, April 29th 2022
MP board result 2022: Over 8 lakh registration recorded for class 10, 7 lakh for class 12

Around eight to nine lakh students had appeared for the MP Board class 10th exams 2022. Approximately, 7-8 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12th exams 2022. 

pointer
09:34 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board results 2022 to be uploaded on these websites
  1. mpresults.nic.in
  2. mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  3. Mpbse.nic.in
  4. Fastresult.in
  5. Examresults.net
  6. Examresults.net/mp
pointer
09:25 IST, April 29th 2022
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wishes luck to students ahead of results

The Chief Minister wished luck to students through a tweet. In the tweet he wished that the exam results come as per their expectation, He said, "My best wishes and blessings are with you!"

 

pointer
09:21 IST, April 29th 2022
Results will be uploaded on mobile app too

Students can also check the results and download the same from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps can be downloaded from Google Play. Students will have to enter their mobile number, roll number and date of birth to check results.

pointer
09:15 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board results 2022: 80% weightage to theory paper and 20% to practicals

The board had announced before conducting the exams that the theory and practical exams will be given weightage of 80% and 20% respectively. Results have been prepared following the same pattern.

pointer
09:11 IST, April 29th 2022
Documents required to check results

MP Board class 10th or 12th students who took the exam should be ready with the roll numbers mentioned on their admit cards and with their date of birth to check results 

pointer
09:03 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores
  • Step 1: Candidates who want to check their result will have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which will read 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022' (To be noted that the link will be activated at or after 1 pm)
  • Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to feed in their MP board roll number and submit the same
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen
  • Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference
pointer
08:56 IST, April 29th 2022
Offline counselling to be provided to students

If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. To know more about the counselling facility, click here.

pointer
08:52 IST, April 29th 2022
MPBSE activated a student helpline number ahead of results

Considering the stress level of students when it comes to results, MPBSE and School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh have activated a student helpline number. In case of any issues or mental confusion, students can call 1800 233 0175, a toll free number, to talk to a counsellor. The facility is available from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on all working days.

pointer
08:50 IST, April 29th 2022
Over 14 lakh students got themselves registered

Report suggest that this year, mover 14 lakh candidates got themselves registered to take the board exams in offline mode. 

pointer
08:50 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board result 2022: Check mode of exam & evaluation process

The exam was conducted at various centres across the state in offline and pen-paper mode. Following the pattern, the board has analysed the students on the basis of their performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams. 

pointer
08:50 IST, April 29th 2022
MP Board result 2022: List of official websites

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the results on its official websites. School education department through a tweet announced the list of official websites for checking results.

  1. Mpresults.nic.in
  2. mpbse.nic.in
  3. mpbse.mponline.gov.in

 

Tags: MP Board result 2022, MPBSE, Mp board result
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND