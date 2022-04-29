MP Board Result 2022 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Results On Mobile

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to release the results for class 10 and class 12 exams on April 29, 2022. The results will be uploaded on the official websites and on the mobile app on or after 1 pm. The steps to check results on MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App can be checked here. The apps to view MP board results 2022 can be downloaded from the play store by following the steps mentioned below.

MP Board Results 2022: How to download mobile apps from play store

Step 1: Open google play store

Step 2: Search for MPBSE or MP mobile app

Step 3: Install the same and proceed

Here is how to check MP Board result on Mobile app

Step 1: Download the MPBSE app by following the steps mentioned above

Step 2: Among the six options being displayed, click on the third option which reads "know your result"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and application number and click on "get results"

Step 4: The results will be displayed on screen, download the same

Step 5: Candidates are also advised to take its printout or screenshot for future reference

How to check results on official websites

Step 1: Candidates who want to check their result will have to visit the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which will read 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022' (To be noted that the link will be activated at or after 1 pm)

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will be required to feed in their MP board roll number and submit the same

Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference

Board revised marking scheme this year

The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. In order to be declared passed, students will have to score a minimum of 30% in all subjects in both theory as well as practical exams.