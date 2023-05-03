Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2023 Date: MPBSE Official Shares Major Update On 10th, 12th Results Dates

Madhya Pradesh Board results 2023: MPBSE official has shared a major update regarding MP Board 10th, 12th result dates 2023. See latest update here.

Nandini Verma
Madhya Pradesh Board results 2023: Lakhs of candidates who took the MP Board Exams 2023 are eagerly waiting for their results. MPBSE official has given a major update regarding the MP Board Result Date 2023. As per the MPBSE official, the MP board results for classes 10th and 12th will not be declared this week. 

MP Board Result 2023 Date

As per an MPBSE official, the evaluation of class 12th papers is complete. However, class 10th paper checking is still underway. The official has stated that the MP Board Results 2023 are not going to release any day before May 20. The exact date of MP Board Results will be announced in the due course of time. 

MPBSE announces the Madhya Pradesh Board Result date and time in advance. The class 10th exam was held from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was held from March 2 to April 5. 

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board Result for 2023

  1. mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  2. mpresults.nic.in
  3. mpbse.nic.in

How to check MP board 12th result 2023 & MP board 10th result 2023

  • Log on to the official website of MP Board -- mpresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage of the MP Board, look for the link which says, “MP Board 10th Result 2023” or “MP Board 12th Result 2023”
  • Click on the relevant link and you will be directed to a new page
  • Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and other necessary details
  • Click on submit
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen
