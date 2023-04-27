Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2023 For 10th & 12th Classes Likely This Week, Where To Check MPBSE Result

MPBSE Result 2023 for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon. Know MP board result date 2023 and instructions to check and download MP board result

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Leechhvee Roy
mp board result

Image: Shutterstock


MPBSE Result 2023: The MP board 10th result 2023 and MP board 12th result 2023 are expected to be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) in a week. The MP Board result date 2023 will be announced by authorities in advance. Students should check official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in for official updates. The MP board held the Class 10th test from March 1 to March 27 and the Class 12th examination from March 2 to April 5, 2023. As per reports, an MP board representative revealed that the results for classes 10 and 12 will be released in May first week. 

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board Result for 2023

  • mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in

Additionally, the MP Mobile App or the MPBSE MOBILE App also allows users to view their class 10 and class 12 MPBSE results 2023. Downloading the mobile apps from Google Play is encouraged for all candidates. On April 29 at 1 pm of the previous year, MPBSE released the MP results for Classes 10 and 12.

 

How to check MP board 12th result 2023 & MP board 10th result 2023

  1. Log on to the official website of MP Board -- mpresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage of the MP Board, look for the link which says, “MP Board 10th Result 2023” or “MP Board 12th Result 2023”
  3. Click on the relevant link and you will be directed to a new page
  4. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and other necessary details
  5. Click on submit
  6. Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen
