Last Updated:

MP Board Result 2023: List Of Websites And Steps To Check MPBSE 10th, 12th Results Online

MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the MP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
mp board result 2023

Image: Shutterstock


MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the MP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. Candidates who took the MPBSE MP board exams for class 10th and 12th will be able to check their results online after release. The MP Board results 2023 will be uploaded on the MPBSE official website- mpbse.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep checking the MPBSE official website regularly for updates. 

MP Board conducted the class 10th exam from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12 exam was conducted from March 2 to April 5, 2023. In the year 2022, MP Board exams for class 10th concluded on March 10 and for class 12th they ended on March 12. MPBSE declared the MP Board results 2022 on April 29, 2022.  

Looking at the past trends, MPBSE took around 47 days to declare the MP Board results in 2022. Similarly, if the board follows the same pace, candidates can expect their results by the second week of May. However, the official announcement of MPBSE result date will be made by the board prior to the result date.  

List of websites to check MP Board 10th, 12th results 2023

  • mpbse.nic.in
  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check MP Board Result 2023

  • To check the MP Board results, candidates who took the exam should go to the official website- mpbse.nic.in
  • On the homepage, they should look for the latest news section and click on the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023 link
  • They will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Post submitting the details, the MP Board result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download your result scorecard.
  • Candidates must take a printout of their MP Board result 2023.
READ | TNPSC exam answer sheets to be evaluated via artificial intelligence for quicker results
READ | TANCET scorecard 2023 release postponed, final chance to modify profile data given
READ | 'Only TS EAMCET marks needed'! Telangana scraps weightage to class 12 marks for admissions
READ | Bihar BEd CET Result 2023 declared, here's how to check result online
COMMENT