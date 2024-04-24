LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 24th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MPBSE class 10th, 12th Scorecard Today, Direct Link

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh board result 2024 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th results will be declared at 4 pm on April 24. Check latest updates on result declaration press conference, topper list, pass percentage, direct link and steps to download marksheet here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates | Image: PTI
Only 55.28% Pass Percentage Recorded in MP Board Results 2023
MP Board class 10th, 12th exam dates 2024
MP Board Results 2024: List of Websites to Check
9: 36 IST, April 24th 2024

In 2023, MPBSE records show that 7,29,426 students registered for the Class 12 board exams. However, only 7,27,044 students appeared for the exams. Out of those, a total of 4,01,366 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.28%. Female students achieved a higher pass percentage of 58.75%, whereas male students obtained a pass percentage of 52%.

9: 31 IST, April 24th 2024

The High School examinations were conducted from February 5 to 28, while the Inter examinations took place from February 6 to March 5. This year, more than 16 lakh students participated in these examinations, all of which were conducted in a single shift between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Advertisement
9: 24 IST, April 24th 2024

MPBSE results will be uploaded on the following website: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

10: 10 IST, April 24th 2024
  1. Visit the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
  2. Look for the link indicating "MP Board Class 10th/12th Results 2024" on the homepage.
  3. Click on the respective link for Class 10th or Class 12th results.
  4. Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided fields.
  5. Verify the entered information and submit the details.
  6. Your MP Board result for Class 10th or Class 12th will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Advertisement
9: 22 IST, April 24th 2024

MP Board Results 2024 Date and Time: MPBSE class 10th, 12th result will be declared on April 24 at 11 am. 

Published April 24th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Board Exam ResultMP BoardMPBSE