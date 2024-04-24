Updated April 24th, 2024 at 10:10 IST
MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MPBSE class 10th, 12th Scorecard Today, Direct Link
MPBSE Madhya Pradesh board result 2024 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th results will be declared at 4 pm on April 24. Check latest updates on result declaration press conference, topper list, pass percentage, direct link and steps to download marksheet here.
9: 36 IST, April 24th 2024
In 2023, MPBSE records show that 7,29,426 students registered for the Class 12 board exams. However, only 7,27,044 students appeared for the exams. Out of those, a total of 4,01,366 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.28%. Female students achieved a higher pass percentage of 58.75%, whereas male students obtained a pass percentage of 52%.
9: 31 IST, April 24th 2024
The High School examinations were conducted from February 5 to 28, while the Inter examinations took place from February 6 to March 5. This year, more than 16 lakh students participated in these examinations, all of which were conducted in a single shift between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.
9: 24 IST, April 24th 2024
MPBSE results will be uploaded on the following website: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
10: 10 IST, April 24th 2024
- Visit the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Board: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
- Look for the link indicating "MP Board Class 10th/12th Results 2024" on the homepage.
- Click on the respective link for Class 10th or Class 12th results.
- Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided fields.
- Verify the entered information and submit the details.
- Your MP Board result for Class 10th or Class 12th will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
9: 22 IST, April 24th 2024
MP Board Results 2024 Date and Time: MPBSE class 10th, 12th result will be declared on April 24 at 11 am.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 09:27 IST