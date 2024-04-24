MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: MPBSE class 10th, 12th Scorecard Today, Direct Link

In 2023, MPBSE records show that 7,29,426 students registered for the Class 12 board exams. However, only 7,27,044 students appeared for the exams. Out of those, a total of 4,01,366 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 55.28%. Female students achieved a higher pass percentage of 58.75%, whereas male students obtained a pass percentage of 52%.