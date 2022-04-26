MP Board Results 2022 For 10th, 12th To Be Declared By This Date, Know How To Check Scores

MP Board 10th result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE, can declare the class 10 as well as class 12 result liekly by April 28 or 29. To be noted that as of now, no official date for releasing result has been announced by the Board. All the registered candidates who took the exam are advised to keep checking the official website so as not to miss any updates. List of official websites to check MP board results and the steps to check the same once released is mentioned here. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their roll number.

MP Board results 2022: Websites to check

mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Reports suggest that over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th board examinations. The board will be evaluating students on the basis of performance in both theoretical exams and practical exams.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Board or MPBSE

Step 2: On the homepage, they will have to click on the link 'MP Board Class 10th Result 2022' or 'MP Board Class 12th Result 2022'

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, they should enter their MP board roll number and submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the MP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should check their scores and take its printout for future reference

MPBSE launches counselling program for students in depression

With the aim of protecting students' health and keeping them away from moving into depression or some other mental illness, the Madhya Pradesh Board has launched a counselling program that has a special helpline number for students. This move comes at a time when lakhs of students await Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results, which are expected to be released by the end of this week. If it is found that the caller is worried about his/her results or is not in a good state, a team will immediately reach that particular student's address and give counselling to him/her. Notably, the state government has taken this initiative in view of the deaths that happened in the last few years after the declaration of the result. As per official information, the authorities have formed the "Dial 100 and Umang helpline" networks to help students overcome the result stress.