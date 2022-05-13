Last Updated:

MP Board Results 2022 For Classes 5, 8 To Be Out Today At 3 Pm, Here's How To Check Scores

MP Board will release results for both class 5 & class 8 students on official site on May 13 at 3 pm. Registered candidates can follow these steps to download.

Ruchika Kumari
Mp board

MP Board result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MBPSE, is all set to announce the MP Board Results 2022 for class 5 and 8 on May 13, 2022. Both MP board class 5 result and MP board class 8 result will be released in the second half at 3 pm. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in meeting room number-2 of the State Education Center. Once released, the result can be accessed on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

On May 12, the school education department, Madhya Pradesh tweeted, :The result of annual evaluation of class 5th and 8th students of government schools of the state will be declared on May 13 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in the meeting room number-2 of the State Education Center"

MP Board class 5, 8 result 2022: Check date and time here

  • MP Board class 5 and class 8 result will be out on May 13, 2022
  • The result will be declared in second half at 3 pm

Report suggests that MP Board 5th, 8th Class Result 2022 will be released for nearly 8 lakh students today. The results are being declared for exams that were conducted in April on similar lines as that of annual board exams. Based on the MP Board 5th Result 2022, MPBSE 8th Result 2022, students will be promoted and will move to the next grade and class. All those candidates who in any case fail to qualify in the exam will be eligible to sit for supplementary exams and improvement tests will be made by the board. The steps to check results have been attached below.

Here is how to check MP Board class 5, 8 results 2022

  • Step 1: Go to the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the relevant result link being flashed on the screen
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to choose between class 5 or class 8
  • Step 4: In the next step, enter the roll number and click on view results
  • Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen, download the same
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference
