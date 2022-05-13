MP Board Results 2022 For Classes 5, 8 To Be Out Today At 3 Pm, Here's How To Check Scores

MP Board result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, also known as MBPSE, is all set to announce the MP Board Results 2022 for class 5 and 8 on May 13, 2022. Both MP board class 5 result and MP board class 8 result will be released in the second half at 3 pm. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in meeting room number-2 of the State Education Center. Once released, the result can be accessed on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

On May 12, the school education department, Madhya Pradesh tweeted, :The result of annual evaluation of class 5th and 8th students of government schools of the state will be declared on May 13 at 3 pm. Principal Secretary School Education Smt. Rashmi Arun Shami will declare the result by clicking on the portal in the meeting room number-2 of the State Education Center"

प्रदेश के शासकीय विद्यालयों की कक्षा 5वीं एवं 8वीं के विद्यार्थियों के वार्षिक मूल्यांकन का परिणाम 13 मई को दोपहर 3 बजे घोषित किया जायेगा। प्रमुख सचिव स्कूल शिक्षा श्रीमती रश्मि अरूण शमी, राज्य शिक्षा केन्द्र के सभाकक्ष क्रमांक-2 में पेार्टल पर क्लिक कर परिणाम घोषित करेंगी। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 12, 2022

MP Board class 5, 8 result 2022: Check date and time here

MP Board class 5 and class 8 result will be out on May 13, 2022

The result will be declared in second half at 3 pm

Report suggests that MP Board 5th, 8th Class Result 2022 will be released for nearly 8 lakh students today. The results are being declared for exams that were conducted in April on similar lines as that of annual board exams. Based on the MP Board 5th Result 2022, MPBSE 8th Result 2022, students will be promoted and will move to the next grade and class. All those candidates who in any case fail to qualify in the exam will be eligible to sit for supplementary exams and improvement tests will be made by the board. The steps to check results have been attached below.

Here is how to check MP Board class 5, 8 results 2022