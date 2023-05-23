Last Updated:

MP Board Results 2023 Date Out: MPBSE To Announce Class 10th, 12th Results On This Date

MP Board Results Date 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. Check full details here

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
mp board results 2023

Image: PTI


MP Board Results Date 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10th and 12th results on May 25. As per the official update, the MP Board results will be declared any day before May 25. The results will be announced by the education minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar in a press conference arranged by MPBSE.

The class 10th exam was held from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was held from March 2 to April 5. Around 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on the list of websites given below.

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board Result for 2023

  1. mpbse.mponline.gov.in
  2. mpresults.nic.in
  3. mpbse.nic.in

How to check MP board 12th result 2023 & MP board 10th result 2023

  • Log on to the official website of MP Board -- mpresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage of the MP Board, look for the link which says, “MP Board 10th Result 2023” or “MP Board 12th Result 2023”
  • Click on the relevant link and you will be directed to a new page
  • Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and other necessary details
  • Click on submit
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen
