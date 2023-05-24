MP Board Results 2023 For HSC, HSSC To Be Out On May 25 At 12:30 Pm, Official Confirms

MP Board Results Date Time 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has confirmed the class 10th and 12th and vocational results declaration date and time. As per the official announcement, the school education minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MP Board 10th and 12th results on May 25 at 12:30 pm. The results will be announced in a press conference organised by MPBSE at its office.

MP Board Result 2023 Date and Time

MP Board result date - May 25, 2023

MP Board result time- 12: 30 pm

The MPBSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was organised from March 2 to April 5. Around 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on the list of websites given below.

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board Result for 2023

How to check MP board 12th result 2023 & MP board 10th result 2023