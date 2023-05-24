MP Board Results 2023 For HSC, HSSC To Be Out On May 25 At 12:30 Pm, Official Confirms

Quick links:
MP Board Results Date Time 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has confirmed the class 10th and 12th and vocational results declaration date and time. As per the official announcement, the school education minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MP Board 10th and 12th results on May 25 at 12:30 pm. The results will be announced in a press conference organised by MPBSE at its office.
आवश्यक सूचना 📢📢— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) May 24, 2023
कक्षा 10वीं एवं 12वीं का परीक्षा परिणाम 25 मई 2023 को किया जाएगा जारी #Result#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/pnMTsd6b3a
The MPBSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was organised from March 2 to April 5. Around 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online on the list of websites given below.
