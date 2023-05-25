MP Board Results 2023 OUT; Here's Direct Link To Check MPBSE Classes 10th, 12th Results

MP Board Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board results for classes 10 and 12 and vocational courses. The school education minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar announced the results in a press conference today.

The MPBSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was held from March 2 to April 5. Around 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their MPBSE results online. The mark sheet can be downloaded from the official website. A list of websites where the results can be checked is given below.

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board 10th, 12th Results for 2023

mpbse.mponline.gov.in mpresults.nic.in mpbse.nic.in

How to check MP board results 2023 online