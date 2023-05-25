MP Board Results 2023: Where And How To Check MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Results

MP Board Results 2023: Around 19 lakh students of the Madhya Pradesh Board will get their results today. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 10th and 12th and vocational results today, May 25 at 12.30 pm. As per the official announcement, the school education minister of Madhya Pradesh Inder Singh Parmar will declare the MP Board 10th and 12th results in a press conference organized by MPBSE at its office.

List of Official Websites to Check the MP Board 10th, 12th Results for 2023

How to check MP board results 2023 online

Visit the official website of MP Board -- mpresults.nic.in

On the homepage of the MP Board, look for the link which says, “MP Board 10th Result 2023” or “MP Board 12th Result 2023”

Click on the relevant link and you will be directed to a new page

Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and other necessary details

Click on submit

Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen

The MPBSE class 10th exam was conducted from March 1 to 27. MP Board class 12th exam was organized from March 2 to April 5. Around 19 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. In the press conference, the education minister will announce the result details, number of students who took and passed the exam, names of the toppers, pass percentage, and other details.