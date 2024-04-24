Advertisement

MP Board has released the Class 10th and 12th topper list for the year 2024 today. MPBSE has declared the MP Board results 2024 for class 10, 12 on April 24 and the merit list has also been released today. Check the list of top rank holders of class 10 and class 12 of all streams here.

MP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates:

MP Board Class 10th Toppers 2024

Anushka Agrawal - 495/500 marks- Rank 1

Rekha Rebari, Ishita Tomar, Sneha Patel- 493/500- Rank 2

Saurabh Singh- 492/500- Rank 3

Click here for MPBSE class 10th topper list 2024 Official PDF.

MP Board Class 12th Toppers 2024

Humanities Topper- Jayant Yadav- 487/500

Commer Topper- Muskan Dangi- 493/500

Agriculture Group- Vinay Pandey- 480/500

Fine Arts and Home Science- Nandini Malgam- 464/500

Science Group- Sana Anjum Khan -487/500

Click here for detailed MPBSE class 12th topper list 2024.

MP Board Topper List 2023

In 2023, Mridul Pal clinched the top spot in the Class 10 exams with an impressive score of 494 out of 500. Following closely behind were Prachi with 493 marks and Anubhav Gupta with 492 marks. These outstanding performers were rewarded with e-Scooty and laptops for their exceptional achievements.

Here's a glimpse of the top achievers in the Class 10 exams of 2023:

Rank Class 10 Toppers Marks Percentage 1 Mridul Pal 494 98.8 2 Prachi Gadwal 493 98.6 3 Kriti Prabha 492 98.4 4 Anubhav Gupta 492 98.4 5 Abhishek Paramar 492 98.4



MP Board Class 12th Topper List

Moving on to the Class 12th toppers in 2023, the excellence was spread across different streams:

In the Arts stream, Kumari Mauli Nema secured the first rank with an impressive score of 489 out of 500. Following her closely were Sonakshi Parmar and Samika Verma, both securing the second rank with 487 marks. Arya Jhira secured the third rank with 486 marks.

In the Science-Maths group, Narayan Sharma bagged the top position with 488 marks. Gaurav Maurya and Ritin Lodhi secured the second rank with 486 marks, followed by Prachi Patel in the third position with 485 marks.

Rank Class 12 Toppers Stream Marks Percentage 1 Kumari Mauli Nema Arts 489 97.8 2 Sonakshi Parmar Arts 487 97.4 2 Samika Verma Arts 487 97.4 3 Arya Jhira Arts 486 97.2 1 Narayan Sharma Science-Maths 488 97.6 2 Gaurav Maurya Science-Maths 486 97.2 2 Ritin Lodhi Science-Maths 486 97.2 3 Prachi Patel Science-Maths 485 97.0

Click here for detailed PDF of MP Board topper list.

As students await the release of the 2024 topper list, they can draw inspiration from the achievements of these outstanding performers from the previous year.