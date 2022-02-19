MP Police Constable Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by Professional Examination Board of Madhya Pradesh. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have been given the option of raising objections. The objection window has been opened on February 18, 2022. Candidates who want to check the answer key and raise objections can do it through the official site of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in. The examination was conducted between January 8 and February 17, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key and raise the objections through these simple steps given below.

Check important dates here

Answer key has been released on February 18, 2022

Deadline to raise objections ends on February 20, 2022

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021: How to download and raise objections

Go to the official website of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on MP Police Answer Key 2021 link

Candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the answer key and raise objections against the answer key

Make the payment of objection fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to raise objections

In order to raise MP constable answer key objections, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6000 posts of constables will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the official website of MP Police for more related details.