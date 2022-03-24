MPPEB MP Constable Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Download

MPPEB MP Police Constable 2022 Result: The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2022 has been released by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website - peb.mp.gov.in. Applicants must note that they need to enter the application number or roll number and date of birth to check the result. This year, lakhs of candidates took part in the MP Constable 2022 exam. The examination was held on January 8, 2022, in two different shifts, from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Check key details below.

MP Police Constable Result 2022: Here's how to download the MPPEB MP Police Constable Result

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, to check the MOPEB Result 2022.

Step 2: Next, select your preferred language.

Step 3: Tap on "First Stage Result-Police Constable Recruitment Test-2020"

Step 4: Automatically, a new page will enter your details here.

Step 5: Download the MPPEB Constable Result and print it for future reference.

Selected candidates will be called for a Physical Exam/DV or any other round. This year, the MP Police Department will fill a total of 4,000 posts in the department. Out of which, 3862 for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable. The MP Constable Recruitment Notification was released on November 25, 2020. The MP Polie Constable Online Application Link was available from January 30, till February 11, 2021. The MP Police Exam was held in the month of January 2022 and the answer key was uploaded on February 18, 2022.

Image: PTI