MPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Out, Check Cut-off Marks, Direct Link For Result Here

MPPSC Prelims Results: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released MPPSC Prelims results for the Public Service exam 2022. A total of 10351 candidates have qualified for the main exam. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MPPSC and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC Prelims Result 2022: Here is how to check and download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'Results' tab

Step 3: Then on the new page, Click on MPPSC PCS preliminary result link

Step 4: Then list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Look for your roll number and save the file.

The result which has been released is for the examination which was conducted on May 21, 2023. The exam was conducted in 52 districts across the state. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 457 posts in the various departments of MP govt will be filled. Check category-wise cut-off marks here.

MPPSC PCS Prelims Cut-off marks

UR Open: 160

UR Female: 158

SC Open: 148

SC Female:138

ST Open and Female: 130

OBC Open: 154

OBC Female: 152

EWS Open: 154

EWS Female: 152