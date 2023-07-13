MPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 Out, Check Cut-off Marks, Direct Link For Result Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
MPPSC Prelims Results: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released MPPSC Prelims results for the Public Service exam 2022. A total of 10351 candidates have qualified for the main exam. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards now. It has been uploaded on the official website of MPPSC and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The result which has been released is for the examination which was conducted on May 21, 2023. The exam was conducted in 52 districts across the state. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 457 posts in the various departments of MP govt will be filled. Check category-wise cut-off marks here.
UR Open: 160
UR Female: 158
SC Open: 148
SC Female:138
ST Open and Female: 130
OBC Open: 154
OBC Female: 152
EWS Open: 154
EWS Female: 152
