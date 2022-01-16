MPPSC Prelims Results Released; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Quick links:
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, on January 15, released the MPPSC Prelims 2020 result. The MPPSC result which has been released is for the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination. The Commission has also released a list of roll numbers that have qualified for the next round. It is to be noted that only those candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The prelims result can be checked on the official website mppsc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.
MPPSC Prelims 2020 result has been released for the exam that was held on July 25, 2021. The exam was held in two slots for recruitment to both State Service and State Forest Service. MPPSC State Service and State Forest recruitment aims to fill 345 vacancies. Along with the list of qualified roll numbers, the Commission has also released the cut-off marks. Here is how to check the results.
Candidates are informed that those who have qualified for the minimum cut off are now eligible to appear in the Mains exam, the details of which will be released in due course of time. Check category wise cut off can be checked on the official website. To be noted that the prelims result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.