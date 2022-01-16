Last Updated:

MPPSC Prelims Results Released; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecard

MPPSC prelims result has been released for July 25, 2021 exam. Candidates can check if they are eligible for the Mains exam by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MPPSC

Image: Shutterstock


Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, on January 15, released the MPPSC Prelims 2020 result. The MPPSC result which has been released is for the State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Examination. The Commission has also released a list of roll numbers that have qualified for the next round. It is to be noted that only those candidates who will clear the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The prelims result can be checked on the official website mppsc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

MPPSC Prelims 2020 result has been released for the exam that was held on July 25, 2021. The exam was held in two slots for recruitment to both State Service and State Forest Service. MPPSC State Service and State Forest recruitment aims to fill 345 vacancies. Along with the list of qualified roll numbers, the Commission has also released the cut-off marks. Here is how to check the results.

MPPSC result: Check important dates here

  • The exam was conducted on July 25, 2021
  • The result has been released on January 15, 2022 

Check direct links here

  • Here is the direct link to check State Service Preliminary Examination 2020 result
  • Here is the direct link to check State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 result

MPPSC Prelims 2020: Here is how to check the result 

  • Registered candidates who took the exams should go to the official website of Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission – mppsc.nic.in.  
  • On the Homepage, candidates should click on either of the links that read, 'Result – State Service Preliminary Examination 2020' or 'Result – State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020.' 
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where a PDF file will be displayed 
  • Candidates should scroll through it and find their roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates
  • Candidates can also take its printout for future reference   

Candidates are informed that those who have qualified for the minimum cut off are now eligible to appear in the Mains exam, the details of which will be released in due course of time. Check category wise cut off can be checked on the official website. To be noted that the prelims result has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Image: Shutterstock

First Published:
