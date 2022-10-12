MPSC Assistant MVI Main Exam 2020 Provisional Selection List Out, Here's Direct Link

MPSC Assistant MVI Main Exam 2020: The provisional merit list for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Exam 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website at mpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, a total of 240 posts will be filled in the organization.

This year, MPSC held the AMVI Main Exam on November 20, 2021. The same result was declared on March 22, 2022. The merit list contains the roll number and name of the selected candidates. According to the schedule, candidates can access the opting-out facility from October 12 to October 19, 2022. The final result will be prepared on the basis of the opting-out process. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the MPSC Assistant MVI Main exam 2020 provisional selection list.

MPSC Assistant MVI Main 2020 Result: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: In order to check the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Exam 2020, candidates are required to visit the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link for the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020.

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open on the screen.

Step 4: The MPSC AMVI selection merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the document and download the roll number.

Here's direct link to check the merit list - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative