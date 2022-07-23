MPSC Mains Answers Key For Group B Exam Released; Here's Direct Link

MPSC Mains Answer Key: The provisional answer key for the Subordinate Services Group B Main Exam 2021 has been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). All those candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer key by visiting the official website - mpsc.gov.in. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections against it till July 27, 2022. The objections raised by the candidates will be examined by the panel, and only valid objections will be considered. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided the direct link and also mentioned below the step by step process to the download the MPSC Mains Answer Key 2022.

Maharashtra MPSC: Here's how to download the MPSC Group B answer key 2022

Step 1: To download the MPSC Group B Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website mpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Candidates Information" – Answer Keys

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the PDF button for the exam.

Step 5: The MPSC Group B main answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the answer key for future use.

Here's the direct link to check MPSC Mains Answer key 2022 - CLICK HERE

The MPSC Group B Main exam 2021 was conducted on July 9, 17, 24, and 31. The answer key has been released for Combine Paper-1 held on July 9. The exam is being conducted for recruitment to 1035 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of MPSC for fresh updates and more details.

