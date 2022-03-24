MPSC Prelims Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Download

Maharashtra Public Service Commission on March 24 released the answer key for MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022. The registered candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now. The answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II. The final key has been released for the examination which was conducted on January 23, 2022. The commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the four Booklet Series including A/B/C/D. The final answer key can be checked on the official website mpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download final answer key

Step 1: For checking MPSC final answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 link

Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to click on Paper I and Paper II link available

Step 4: A new PDF file will be opened on screen which will have the answers

Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through the answer key

Step 6: Candidates are advised to hard copy of the same for further reference

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 290 posts will be filled in the organisation. The application process was started on October 10, 2021 and the deadline to register was January 1, 2022. With the MPSC answer key being out, the result is also expected to be out soon. Only those candidates who will clear the prelims eam will be eligible to appear for mains exam. The main examination dates have been announced. It will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. The admit card releasedate for Mains exam is not out yet. However, it is expected to be out by April last week. Candiadtes are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the important dates.

MPSC State Services Mains Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download