Last Updated:

MPSC Prelims Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Download

MPSC Prelims final answer key has been released on official website. It can be checked by registered candidates by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
MPSC

Image: Pexels


Maharashtra Public Service Commission on March 24 released the answer key for MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022. The registered candidates who took the exam can check the answer key now. The answer key has been released for Paper I and Paper II. The final key has been released for the examination which was conducted on January 23, 2022. The commission has uploaded the final answer key for all the four Booklet Series including A/B/C/D. The final answer key can be checked on the official website mpsc.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download final answer key 

  • Step 1: For checking MPSC final answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Prelims Answer Key 2022 link 
  • Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to click on Paper I and Paper II link available
  • Step 4: A new PDF file will be opened on screen which will have the answers 
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and go through the answer key
  • Step 6: Candidates are advised to hard copy of the same for further reference

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 290 posts will be filled in the organisation. The application process was started on October 10, 2021 and the deadline to register was January 1, 2022. With the MPSC answer key being out, the result is also expected to be out soon. Only those candidates who will clear the prelims eam will be eligible to appear for mains exam. The main examination dates have been announced. It will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. The admit card releasedate for Mains exam is not out yet. However, it is expected to be out by April last week. Candiadtes are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the important dates.

MPSC State Services Mains Admit Card 2022: Here is how to download

  • Candidates who cleared prelims exam should go to the official website of MPSC online on mpsconline.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Mains Admit Card 2022 link
  • After being redirected to another page, enter the login details and click on submit
  • The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should cross-check the details and download it
  • Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same so as to carry it to exam hall
READ | MPSC Prelims 2021 to be conducted on Jan 23, check other important dates
READ | MPSC extends deadline to apply for 900 Group C posts, here's how to apply by Jan 17
READ | MPSC denies to postpone prelims exams, to be conducted on Jan 23 as scheduled
READ | MPSC to release application form for Group C Pre-Exam soon; Check official notification
READ | MPSC group B Prelims admit card out, here's how to download hall tickets
Tags: MPSC, MPSC final answer key, MPSC answer key
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND