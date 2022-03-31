MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Online

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on March 31, has declared the results for the State Service or Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2021. The examination, meant for recruitment in various posts in the Maharashtra state government, was conducted on January 23. Candidates can check their results for the Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2021 online by following the given steps.

How to check results for MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims 2021?

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission- mpsc.gov.in.

Search for 'Candidate Information – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Examinations/Recruitment’ on the site.

Click on the option of State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 to get directed to the merit list.

Search for your result through your assigned roll number.

Download the result and print it out if needed.

The merit list revealed that a total of 6567 candidates have qualified in the Preliminary exams and will now appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exams which will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9 this year. MPSC has also released category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims along with the region-wise roll numbers of selected candidates. According to the commission, the exams are being conducted for a total of 290 vacancies across different posts in the state government.

