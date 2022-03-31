MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Online

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on March 31, has declared the results for the State Service or Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2021. The examination, meant for recruitment in various posts in the Maharashtra state government, was conducted on January 23. Candidates can check their results for the Rajyaseva Preliminary exam 2021 online by following the given steps.
The merit list revealed that a total of 6567 candidates have qualified in the Preliminary exams and will now appear for the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exams which will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9 this year. MPSC has also released category-wise cut-off marks for the prelims along with the region-wise roll numbers of selected candidates. According to the commission, the exams are being conducted for a total of 290 vacancies across different posts in the state government.