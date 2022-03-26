MPSC State Civil Services Written Exam 2020 Result Declared; Here's How To Check

MPSC Civil Services Written Exam Result: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result for Maharashtra state civil services written exam. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the merit list by visiting the official website - mpsc.gov.in. The result has been released for Civil Posts such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Block Development Officer (BDO), Tahsildar, Superintendent State Excise Department etc.

Through this recruitment process, Maharashtra Public Service Commission will fill a total of 200 Civil Posts in the department. The prelims examination was held back in 2020 on April 5 in two different phases. The Mains Examination was held on August 2, 3, and 4, 2020. The result has been declared almost after one and a half years.

MPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Combined State Civil Services Posts - 200 Posts (Class A Officer and Class B Officer)

Assistant State Tax Commissioner -10

Deputy Chief Executive Officer -7

Assistant Commissioner/ Project officer -1

Deputy Education Officer, Maharashtra Education Department - 25

Class Officer - 25

Deputy Superintendent, Land Record - 6

Deputy Superintendent, State Excise Fee - 6

Naib Tehsildar -73

Other Posts - 47

MPSC Civil Services Written Exam Result: Here's how to check Maharashtra PSC Result 2020

Step 1: To check the result visit the official website of MPSC

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link

Step 3 Candidates need to enter the required details if asked.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Scroll and check your name

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs

Here's direct link to check MPSC Civil Services Written Exam Result - CLICK HERE

Selection Procedure for MPSC Combined State Civil Services Exam 2020

As per the official notification of Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of MPSC Combined State Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020, MPSC State Services 2020 Mains Exam and Personal Interview. Now that the written exam is declared, the qualified candidates will have to clear the interview round for final selection.

