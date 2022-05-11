MPSOS Model & Excellence School Results 2022 Released, Here's How To Check

MPSOS model school results 2022: Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, MPSOS has released the Excellence School Result 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. With MP School of Excellence and School of Model Entrance Exam Results 2022 been released, candidates who appeared for the MP SOE and SOM entrance test can now view their results. The result which has been released is for the MP School of Excellence and School of Model entrance exam which was conducted on April 3, 2022, for Class 9 and Class 11 admissions for the session of 2022-23. It can be checked by following the steps have been given below.

Check important dates here

The entrance examination was held on April 3, 2022

The result has been released on May 10, 2022

MPSOS Excellence School Result, Model School Results 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official MPSOS website – mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads “Result of School of Excellence and School of Model Entrance Exam 2022”

Step 3: In the next page, candidates will have to enter their roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the result would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the results

Along with releasing results, MPSOS has also issued merit lists for the students who have cleared the entrance examination. School of Excellence, SOE, and School of Model merit lists are uploaded on the official MPSOS website mpsos.nic.in MPSOS has provided two types of merit lists for both School of Excellence and School of Model.