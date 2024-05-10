Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is on the brink of releasing the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams of 2024. Speculations suggest that the MSBSHSE is likely to declare the results for both classes by May 10, 2024, although no official confirmation regarding the date and time has been issued yet.

Important Updates: Following the announcement, students can swiftly access their results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Traditionally, the MSBSHSE officials will conduct a press conference to divulge vital information including the topper's name, overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, compartment exam details, and other significant updates.

How to Check Maharashtra Board Results:

To check their results, students need to visit mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in and follow these steps:

Click on the activated links for 'MAHA SSC Result 2024' or 'MAHA HSC Result 2024' on the homepage. Enter your Roll Number and mother’s first name. The result will then be displayed on the screen. Download and print a hardcopy of the scorecard for future reference.

Minimum Passing Grade: To be declared pass in the board exams, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in both theory and practicals, as per MSBSHSE norms.

Exam Details: The MSBSHSE conducted the Class 12 exams from February 21 to March 19, while the Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to 26, 2024, across the state. Reports suggest a total of 15,13,909 students registered for the HSC exams, comprising 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Additionally, over 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, with the Mumbai division alone contributing 3,64,314 students across six districts.

Last year, the MSBSHSE recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 91.25% in Class 12, with girls... [information seems incomplete]

As the Maharashtra Board Result 2024 draws near, students are advised to stay updated and prepared to check their scores. This marks a significant milestone in their academic journey, reflecting their hard work and dedication throughout the academic year. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Maharashtra Board results.