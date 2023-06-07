Last Updated:

Mumbai University Declares Semester Results For B.Com, B.E And Other Courses, Link Here

Mumbai University Semester Results 2023: Mumbai University declared the third-year BCom Semester VI and other course results on June 6. Here's direct link.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
Mumbai University

Image: Unsplash


Mumbai University Semester Results 2023: Mumbai University declared the third-year BCom Semester VI results on June 6. The university has declared the results of various other departments too.  Students who appeared in the exams can check their results online. The results are available on the official website – mumresults.in. A list of exams whose results have been declared is given below. 

Mumbai University Results Declared

  1. MASTER OF FINE ART (SCULPTURE) (PART II)
  2. FIRST-YEAR MASTER OF THEATRE ARTS (M.T.A.)
  3. SECOND-YEAR BACHELOR OF FINE ARTS (APPLIED ART)
  4. M.Com (E-Commerce) (SEM.-III)(CHOICE BASE)
  5. MASTER OF SCIENCE (HOME SCIENCE) (CHOICE BASED) (SEM- III)
  6. B.E (CIVIL ENGINEERING) (SEM VII) (C-SCHEME)(Manual)
  7. B.E (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING) (SEM VII) (C-SCHEME)(Manual)

Direct link to check Mumbai University Results

How to check Mumbai University Semester Results 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal at mumresults.in
  • Step 2: Scroll down to the results dated June 6
  • Step 3: Click on the result link given for your course/ semester
  • Step 4: A PDF file will open
  • Step 5: Look for your roll number and check your results.
  • Step 6: Download the Mumbai University result PDF

 

READ | Assam Board Class 12 Results 2023 out, check direct link, topper list, pass percentage
READ | NEET Result 2023 Date: NTA expected to declare NEET UG Results in a week, how to check
READ | JAC 9th results 2023 out, here's direct link to check Jharkhand Board class 9 mark sheet
READ | NCHM JEE Result 2023 Out: Here's link for National Hotel Management Entrance Test results

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT