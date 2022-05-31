Nagaland Board Results 2022: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Nagaland Board Results 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education has released the results of both class 10 as well as class 12 exams on May 31, 2022 at 12 noon. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting for Nagaland Board, NBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 can check their result now. The result can be checked on the official website as well as third party websites. Currently, the official website of NBSE is not working. However, a direct link to check the results can be found below. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores is also mentioned below.

NBSE results 2022: Steps to check scores through app

To check NBSE HSLC Result and NBSE HSSLC result, students should go to Google play store

In the next step, students should type NBSE result app and download

Candidates should fill in the required details like registration number and roll number

Post submitting the details, the class 10 or class result will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to download class 10, class 12 scores

Follow these steps to check NBSE HSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Students who took the HSLC exam should go to any of the official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link designated for NBSE HSLC result 2022 link

Step 3: Then they will have to enter roll number and school code

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to submit the credentials and click on view result

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the same, save it for future use

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is how to download NBSE HSSLC Result 2022