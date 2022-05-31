Nagaland Board Results 2022: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

Nagaland Board Results 2022: Nagaland Board of School Education has released the results of both class 10 as well as class 12 exams on May 31, 2022 at 12 noon. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting for Nagaland Board, NBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 can check their result now. The result can be checked on the official website as well as third party websites. Currently, the official website of NBSE is not working. However, a direct link to check the results can be found below. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores is also mentioned below.
NBSE results 2022: Steps to check scores through app
- To check NBSE HSLC Result and NBSE HSSLC result, students should go to Google play store
- In the next step, students should type NBSE result app and download
- Candidates should fill in the required details like registration number and roll number
- Post submitting the details, the class 10 or class result will be displayed on the screen
