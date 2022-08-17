NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: As scheduled, the Council of Architecture has released the NATA Phase 3 result 2022. All the registered candidates who appeared in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of NATA on nata.in. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to check result has been attached below.

The NATA Phase 3 result which ahs been released is for the exam which was conducted on August 7, 2022. The exam was conducted in 137 centers in the country and 7 international centres in 131 Cities. Candidates took the exam in two sessions. The first session was conducted between 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The second session was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30pm.

NATA 2022: Check list of important dates here

First test was conducted on June 12, 2022. The result was released on June 23, 2022

The second test was conducted on July 7, 2022. The result has been released on July 15, 2022

The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The result release date has not been announced yet

NATA result 2022 will be released on August 16, 2022

NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores online

Step 1: Go to the official website of NATA on nata.in.

Step 2: Click on NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Post submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NATA exam is conducted for admission to first year of 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) degree course for 2022-2023.