NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Image: Shutterstock
NATA Phase 3 Result 2022: As scheduled, the Council of Architecture has released the NATA Phase 3 result 2022. All the registered candidates who appeared in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website of NATA on nata.in. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number and password. The steps as well as direct link to check result has been attached below.
NATA exam is conducted for admission to first year of 5-year Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch) degree course for 2022-2023. Council of Architecture, COA conducted the NATA Phase 3 Exam on August 7, 2022. The Phase 3 exam was conducted at 137 centres across the country. It was conducted at 7 centres in 131 cities outside India. Registered candidates took the exam in CBT mode in two sessions. The exam was conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon. The morning session was conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For both the shifts of the NATA Phase 3 exam, around 6 thousand students appeared in each of the sessions. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATA.