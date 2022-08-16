NATA Phase 3 Result 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores On Nata.in

NATA phase 3 result 2022: National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA Result 2022 is expected to be released on August 16, 2022. As per the official calendar issued by COA, the NATA 2022 Result for the Phase 3 Exam is most likely expected to be released today. Once released, students would be able to check their NATA Result on the official website. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website nata.in.

Council of Architecture, COA conducted the NATA Phase 3 Exam on August 7, 2022. The Phase 3 exam was conducted at 137 centres across the country. It was conducted at 7 centres in 131 cities outside India. Registered candidates took the exam in CBT mode in two sessions. The exam was conducted in two shifts namely morning and afternoon. The morning session was conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM and the afternoon session was conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For both the shifts of the NATA Phase 3 exam, around 6 thousand students appeared in each of the sessions.

"Out of total 17.981 registered candidates, 12,527 candidates appeared in the Third Test at the designated Test Centres," stated COA.

NATA 2022: Check important dates here

First test was conducted on June 12, 2022. The result was released on June 23, 2022

The second test was conducted on July 7, 2022. The result has been released on July 15, 2022

The third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. The result release date has not been announced yet

According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get on their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high-tier colleges across all of India.

