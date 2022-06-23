NATA Result 2022 Released At Nata.in, Here's How To Check Scores Online

NATA Result 2022: Council of Architecture, also known as CoA, has released the NATA Result 2022. National Aptitude Test in Architecture, or NATA result which has been released is for the session one and can be checked by all appeared candidates. They will have to go to the official website of NATA on nata.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

The examination was conducted on June 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The scorecard which has been released contains rank of candidate and total marks obtained by the candidate in the examination. The direct link to check NATA result has also been attached. In order to check result, students should be ready with their email ID and password.

NATA Result 2022: Here is how to check scores online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Council of Architecture on nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NATA 2022 registration link.

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scores and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for further need.

Here is the direct link to download NATA Result online (Click here)

The second test will be conducted on July 7 and the third test will be conducted on August 7, 2022. According to the Council of Architecture, all students will need to pass the NATA exam, in order to get admission into the B.Arch course in various colleges. The higher score that candidates get in their NATA test, the better their chances to get into high tier colleges across all of India.

Last year, National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) announced to postpone the NATA 2021 second test and reschedule it. The decision to postpone the exam was taken due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and restrictions and lockdown that have been implemented in many Indian states.