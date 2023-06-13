NATA Result 2023: CoA To Declare NATA Test 2 Results Today, Here's How To Check

NATA Result 2023: The Council of Architecture, CoA will declare the NATA Result 2023 for Test 2 today, June 13, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at nata.in. NATA 2nd test was conducted on June 3.

How to check NATA Result 2023

Visit the official website of NATA– nata.in

On the homepage, click on the NATA Test 2 Result link

A new page will open

Key in your details such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your NATA 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

NATA 3rd test will be conducted on July 9. Candidates can register till June 27. Candidates must note that those who attempt twice the best of two scores will be considered. For those who appear for 3 tests, the average of 2 best scores will be considered.

NATA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2023.

About NATA

A candidate needs to qualify the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.