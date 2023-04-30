NATA Result 2023 To Be Declared Today; Final Answer Key Out; Here's How To Check

NATA Result 2023: The Council of Architecture, CoA will declare the NATA Result 2023 for Test 1 today, April 30, 2023. CoA has already released the revised answer key for the exam on April 29. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at nata.in. NATA 1st test was conducted on April 21.

How to check NATA Result 2023

Visit the official website of NATA– nata.in

On the homepage, click on the NATA Test 1 Result link

A new page will open

Key in your details such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your NATA 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

NATA test 2

The online registrations for NATA 2nd test are going on. Candidates can register till May 22. The NATA Test 2 will be conducted on June 3. See how to apply for NATA Test 2.

How to register for NATA 2023 Test 2

Visit the official website of NATA – nata.in

Then click on NATA 2023 registration link

Key in your details and fill out the form

Pay the application fees and submit the form

Download and save a copy of the same

NATA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2023.

About NATA

A candidate needs to qualify the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.