NATA Results 2023 To Be Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check 2nd Test Results

NATA Result 2023: The Council of Architecture, CoA has declared the NATA Result 2023 for Test 2 today, June 13, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at nata.in. NATA 2nd test was conducted on June 3. See the steps to check NATA Results online given below.

How to check NATA Result 2023

Visit the official website of NATA– nata.in

On the homepage, click on the NATA Test 2 Result link

A new page will open

Key in your details such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your NATA 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

NATA 3rd test will be conducted on July 9. Candidates can register till June 27. Candidates must note that those who attempt twice the best of two scores will be considered. For those who appear for 3 tests, the average of 2 best scores will be considered.

NATA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have appeared for their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as their subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA-2023.