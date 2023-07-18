NATA Test 3 Result 2023 Delayed, CoA To Release NATA Scorecards Today, Check Notice Here

The NATA 3rd test result declaration has been delayed. Earlier, the Council of Architecture (CoA) had scheduled to declare the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 3rd test on July 17. However, the result was not published on Monday.

CoA has updated on the official website of NATA that the scorecards will be released on July 18. "NATA 2023 Results and Score card will be available on 18 Jul 2023," an official statement on the official website reads.

NATA 3rd test was conducted on July 9. CoA conducted the exam in 85 centres in India and 8 centres abroad in two sessions. Session 1 was held from 10 am to 1 pm and session 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The result is expected to be out at 5 pm. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at nata.in.Once the results are out, candidates will have to follow the steps given below to download their scorecard.

How to check NATA Result 2023

Visit the official website of NATA– nata.in

On the homepage, click on the NATA Test 3 Result link

A new page will open

Key in your details such as exam roll number, date of birth, etc.

Your NATA 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that those who attempt twice the best of two scores will be considered. For those who appear for 3 tests, the average of 2 best scores will be considered. Out of the total 14081 candidates who registered for the exam, 65.39% i.e., 9207 of them appeared.

About NATA

A candidate needs to qualify the Aptitude Test in Architecture conducted by the Council for admission to the Architecture degree course. The actual admissions shall be carried out only by the concerned competent authorities of the respective states/institutions based on valid NATA scores. The NATA ensures that the eligibility criteria for admission to the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree course, as prescribed by CoA and duly approved by the Central Government, are strictly adhered to and followed all over the country in Architectural Institutions.