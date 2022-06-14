Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 9 Result Declared; Here's Direct Link

JNVST Class 9 Result 2022: The Navodaya Result 2022 for Class 9 has been released by the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test, JNVST, today on June 14, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the JNVST Class 9 Selection Test results can now check their results online by visiting the official website navodaya.gov.in. The Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test was held on April 9, 2022.

The JNVST Class 9 results have been declared for JNV Neemuch, Pulwama, and Kulgam. While results from various regions have not been released today due to administrative reasons, To check JNV Class 9 exam results, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth. According to the official notice, "It is to inform all concerned that the result of class VI JNVST 2022 (Select Lists) for admission in session 2022-23 has not been declared yet." Rumors are spreading that the result has been declared. Please see NVS Hqrs website only for authentic information regarding the declaration of the result of class VI JNVST 2022. "

JNVST Result 2022

Navodaya Vidyalaya Class 9 Result: Here's how to check JNVST Class 9 Result 2022

Step 1: In order to check the Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9th result students must visit the official website of the Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test - navodaya.gov.in .

. Step 2: then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Class IX Selection Test Results."

Step 3: Also, students can use the direct link mentioned here to check JNVST Class 9 result - CLICK HERE

Step 4: Now, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Automatically, your JNVST Class 9 Results 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download and take a printout of the document for future reference.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative)