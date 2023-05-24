NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023; Check Direct Link, Toppers' Names And Pass Percentage Here

Nagaland Board Results 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education has released the results of both class 10 as well as class 12 exams on May 24. Registered students who took the exam and were waiting for Nagaland Board, NBSE 10th 12th Results 2023 can check their results now. A direct link to check the results can be found below. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores is also mentioned below.

NBSE Results 2023 Toppers and pass percentages

This year, a total of 20833 students have registered for the NBSE HSLC or Class 12th exam out of whom 17130 students have passed, taking the pass percentage to 70.32 percent. Christy Paul Mathew is the state topper in Class 10 scoring 99 percent marks. Nilovito H Shikhu bagged the 2nd rank with 95.80 percent marks and Wonchilo T Khuvung got 3rd rank with 95 percent marks.

In the NBSE HSSLC Arts stream, a total of 12431 students appeared for the final exam, out of whom 10271, or 82.62 percent have passed. In the Commerce stream, 1214 students appeared for the Class 12 exam and 1042 of them or 85.83 percent passed. In the Science stream, 2437 students registered for the exam, and 2115 of them or 86.79 percent of students have passed. The arts stream topper is Moanola Longchar with 97.20 percent marks. Zahid Ahmed Laskar (99.20 percent) and Awang P Yimpushu (97 percent) are the toppers of the Commerce and Science streams, respectively.

NBSE results 2023: Steps to check scores through the app