NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results To Be Out On May 31, Here's How To Check

NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education has confirmed the date and time for releasing Nagaland Board HSLC result. The official notice released by the board reads that the Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on May 31, 2022. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website nbsenl.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below.

NBSE HSLC Results 2022 and Nagaland HSSLC Result 2022: Date and Time

The Nagaland Board Results 2022 for High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, HSSLC Class 12 will be declared on May 31, 2022. The announcement highlights that the results will be made available on the afternoon of May 31. The state board conducted the NBSE HSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2022 between March 9 and March 22, 2022. The HSSLC Class 12 Exams 2022 were conducted by NBSE between March 8 and March 31, 2022.

Official websites to check

nbsenagaland.com nbsenl.edu.in

Step-by-step guide to check NBSE result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, i.e., nbsenl.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NBSE HSLC Result 2022' OR 'NBSE HSSLC Result 2022'. The direct link will be activated in afternoon.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Result will be displayed, download the page and take its printout for future reference

How to get results via SMS

Students can check their results on the website as well as via SMS

For getting class 10th results on phone, students will have to type NB10ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070.

For class 12th result, students will have to type NB12ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56070.

More than 40,000 students were registered for the class 10th and 12th exams

Nagaland Board Result: How to get Marksheet

The State Board has also planned to issue provisional result gazettes to the registered institutes. Board will start doing this work a week after the declaration of results. Board will assign this duty to center superintendents. They will have to collect the result and distribute the same to registered schools. Centre Superitentants are advised to check the exact date and other details on the official website. They should also keep monitoring the district’s WhatsApp group for an official announcement and also SOPs that they will have to follow while doing this work. Students will have to contact their respective schools to get the mark sheet.