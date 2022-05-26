NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results To Be Out On May 31, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education has confirmed the date and time for releasing Nagaland Board HSLC result. The official notice released by the board reads that the Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be declared on May 31, 2022. Once released, it can be accessed on the official website nbsenl.edu.in by following the steps mentioned below.
The Nagaland Board Results 2022 for High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, HSSLC Class 12 will be declared on May 31, 2022. The announcement highlights that the results will be made available on the afternoon of May 31. The state board conducted the NBSE HSLC Class 10 Board Exams 2022 between March 9 and March 22, 2022. The HSSLC Class 12 Exams 2022 were conducted by NBSE between March 8 and March 31, 2022.
The State Board has also planned to issue provisional result gazettes to the registered institutes. Board will start doing this work a week after the declaration of results. Board will assign this duty to center superintendents. They will have to collect the result and distribute the same to registered schools. Centre Superitentants are advised to check the exact date and other details on the official website. They should also keep monitoring the district’s WhatsApp group for an official announcement and also SOPs that they will have to follow while doing this work. Students will have to contact their respective schools to get the mark sheet.