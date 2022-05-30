NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2022 Date & Time: Classes 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

NBSE Nagaland Board result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is all set to release the class 10 as well as class 12 results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Once released, registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it on the official website. The steps to check results have also been mentioned below.

This year, both class 10 as well class 12 examination was conducted in an offline mode. The class 10 board exams were conducted between March 9 and March 22, 2022. Class 12 exams were conducted between March 8 and March 31, 2022. List of official websites on which result will be released is attached below.

Websites to check NBSE Result 2022

nbsenagaland.com nbsenl.edu.in

Step-by-step guide to download NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link designated for NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022

Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials including roll number and school code

Step 4: Submit the credentials and click on view result

Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the same, save it for future use

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

