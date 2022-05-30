Last Updated:

NBSE Nagaland Board Result 2022 Date & Time: Classes 10, 12 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

NBSE Nagaland Board result 2022 for both class 10 and class 12 will be released on May 31, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NBSE Nagaland Board result

Image: Pixabay


NBSE Nagaland Board result 2022: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) is all set to release the class 10 as well as class 12 results on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Once released, registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check it on the official website. The steps to check results have also been mentioned below.

This year, both class 10 as well class 12 examination was conducted in an offline mode. The class 10 board exams were conducted between March 9 and March 22, 2022. Class 12 exams were conducted between March 8 and March 31, 2022. List of official websites on which result will be released is attached below.

Websites to check NBSE Result 2022

  1. nbsenagaland.com
  2. nbsenl.edu.in

Step-by-step guide to download NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link designated for NBSE HSLC or HSSLC result 2022
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the required credentials including roll number and school code
  • Step 4: Submit the credentials and click on view result
  • Step 5: The result will be displayed on screen
  • Step 6: Download the same, save it for future use
  • Step 7: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference 

Official notice further reads, "In case any discrepancy in the e-Admit Card is noted or any difficulty in downloading of Admit Card is faced by the candidates, the same may be brought to the notice of the Commission’s office immediately through the Commission’s helpdesk. Helpdesk email Id: pscwbit01@gmail.com Helpdesk phone Nos.: 9163129676 & 9163129722"

NBSE results 2022: How to download scores through app

  • Students should go to Google play store
  • In the next step, they should type NBSE result app
  • Download the same
  • Fill in the required details such as registration number and roll number
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
READ | RBSE Board result 2022 for classes 5, 8 expected today, here's a list of websites to check
READ | CGBSE class 10, 12 result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board result link, toppers, pass percent
READ | Goa Board Result 2022: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term 1 results declared; Here's direct link
READ | Rajasthan Board result 2022 likely to be released on May 30, here's how to check
READ | UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand classes 10, 12 results expected to be out on this date
Tags: NBSE Nagaland Board result, Nagaland board result, NBSE results 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND