NCHM JEE 2022 Result Released: Here's The Direct Link To Check Scorecards

NCHM JEE 2022 result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) result 2022. The NCHM JEE 2022 result has been released on the official website on July 8, 2022. All the candidates who took the exam can download their result now. It has been uploaded in digital format on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In order to check the scorecards, students should be ready with their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The result has been released for the NCHM JEE 2022 entrance examination which was held on June 18, 2022. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT) at various centers across the country. The candidates were asked to solve 200 questions within 150 minutes. They got four marks for every correct answer while one mark has been deducted for every wrong answer. The steps to check NCHM JEE 2022 result online from the official website are mentioned below.

NCHM JEE Result 2022: Steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should log in to the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads "Scorecard for NCHM JEE 2022"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NCHM JEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it for future references.

The candidates who have made it to NCHM JEE 2022 Result will now have to appear for the counselling process. As of now, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has not released the NCHM JEE 2022 counselling schedule. NCHMCT conducts the entrance exam to provide admission to candidates desirous of pursuing hotel management and catering-related courses.

About NCHM JEE 2022

The NCHM JEE 2022 exam was held in offline mode on June 18, 2022. It was conducted in a single shift between 10 am and 1 pm. Candidates may please note that earlier, this Hotel Management entrance exam was to be held on May 28, 2022. However, due to some administrative reasons, the exam was delayed. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

