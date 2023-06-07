NCHM JEE Result 2023 Out: Here's Link For National Hotel Management Entrance Test Results

Quick links:
NCHM JEE 2023 result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) results 2023 on the official website today, June 7. All the candidates who took the exam can download their results now. Candidates can check their scores online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In order to check the scorecards, students should be ready with their application number, date of birth, and security pin.
The result has been released for the NCHM JEE 2023 entrance examination which was held on May 14. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT) at various centers across the country. The candidates were asked to solve 200 questions within 150 minutes. They got four marks for every correct answer while one mark has been deducted for every wrong answer. The steps to check NCHM JEE result online from the official website are mentioned below.
Read the official notice here.
Direct link to check NCHM JEE Results
The candidates who have cleared NCHM JEE will now have to appear for the counseling process. As of now, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has not released the NCHM JEE 2023 counseling schedule. NCHMCT conducts the entrance exam to provide admission to candidates desirous of pursuing hotel management and catering-related courses.
