NCHM JEE Result 2023 Out: Here's Link For National Hotel Management Entrance Test Results

NCHM JEE 2023 result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) results 2023 on the official website today, June 7. All the candidates who took the exam can download their results now. Candidates can check their scores online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. In order to check the scorecards, students should be ready with their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The result has been released for the NCHM JEE 2023 entrance examination which was held on May 14. The examination was held as a computer-based test (CBT) at various centers across the country. The candidates were asked to solve 200 questions within 150 minutes. They got four marks for every correct answer while one mark has been deducted for every wrong answer. The steps to check NCHM JEE result online from the official website are mentioned below.

Read the official notice here.

NCHM JEE Result 2023: Steps to check result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should log in to the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads "Scorecard for NCHM JEE 2023"

Step 3: In the next step, enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the NCHM JEE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result PDF and download it for future reference.

Direct link to check NCHM JEE Results

The candidates who have cleared NCHM JEE will now have to appear for the counseling process. As of now, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has not released the NCHM JEE 2023 counseling schedule. NCHMCT conducts the entrance exam to provide admission to candidates desirous of pursuing hotel management and catering-related courses.