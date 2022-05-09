Last Updated:

NDA And NA 1 Results 2022 Declared By UPSC; Check Results Online Here

NDA and NA 1 results 2022 were announced by the Union Public Service Commission. Here's how to check your result online.

NDA and NA 1 Results 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on May 9, announced the results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2022. The results are from the UPSC NDA, NA 1 exams which were held on April 10, 2022, in offline mode and candidates can check their roll number on the list of results. You can check the results by visiting the official website of UPSC- upsc.gov.in. Candidates can also follow the following steps if they face trouble finding their results on the website. 

How to check NDA and NA 1 Results 2022 online?

  • Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)- upsc.gov.in.
  • Find the option 'What is New’ on the website's homepage
  • Click on the ‘Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021' to get directed to a new page
  • Click on the link on the new page, you will find a PDF file
  • Search for your roll number on the file
  • Download and print the results for future use

Notably, candidates can check their mark sheets which would be available on the website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final results. Those who passed the UPSC NDA, NA 1 2022 exam will now appear for the SSB interview which would be the final leg of the recruitment process. 

