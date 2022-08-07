NEET 2022: NTA To Release Provisional Key Soon, Check NEET UG Result Release Date

NEET UG 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) provisional answer key soon. As of now, official date for relaasing the same has not been announced. However, following the past trends it is expected to be out in August second week.

Once released, candidates will be given opportunity to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections, final answer key will be released. The result will be released only after closure of objection raising window. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download answer key on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in by following these steps.

The students had to attempt 180 questions out of 200. For each correct answer, 4 marks had to be awarded and 1 mark had to be deducted for each wrong answer. The total 200 questions were divided into 4 Sections subject-wise (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology). Each of these Sections had subsections (A&B). In section A all the questions were compulsory and section B had to attempt any 10 questions out of 15.

NEET UG 2022 cut-off expectations

Marks expected to secure a seat in Government Colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2021) i.e, 580 to 610. As this time the number of students who attended the exam was nearly 19 lakhs which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

After the release of the NEET UG provisional answer key, the candidates will get the provision to raise objections to it on the official website. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per answer. The NTA will go through the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final answer key will be published before the NEET result 2022.

