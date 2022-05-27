NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared On Nbe.edu.in, Here's A Step-wise Guide To Check Results

The National Board Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of NEET MDS 2022. The candidates can check the results at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The individual scorecards for NEET MDS Results 2022 can be downloaded from the nbe.edu.in website on or after June 2, 2022.

The NBEMS conducted the NEET MDS 2022 on May 2, 2022. The official notification said, “The merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be declared separately. The final merit list/category wise merit list for State quota seats shall be generated by the States/UT as per their qualifying/eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/Regulations & reservation policy.”

NEET MDS Result 2022: Step-wise guide

Visit the official website of the NBEMS at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, on the right-hand side, under the space (Public Notice) you will find, 'Result of NEET-MDS 2022', scrolling upwards. Click on the same.

A notification will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link shown in the notification, (This is how the link appears coloured in blue - https://nbe.edu.in / https://natboard.edu.in)

Check and keep the hard copy for future reference

IMAGE: UNSPLASH