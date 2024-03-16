NEET MDS Result 2022: The National Board Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Result Cum scorecard for NEET MDS 2022- All India 50% Quota seats. The result has been announced on July 15, 2022. List of important dates as well as steps to check the result cum scorecard are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the list of official websites mentioned here. Candidates should visit the website of Medical Counseling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for details of seats available and schedule of counseling.

Notification further reads, "NEET-MDS 2022 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

It further reads, "Copy of scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEETMDS 2022 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.