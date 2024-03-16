×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

NEET MDS Result 2022: NBEMS releases result-cum-scorecard for All India 50% quota seats

NEET MDS Result 2022: NBEMS on July 15 released the result-cum-scorecard for AIQ 50% seats. Result highlights and other details can be checked here.

Reported by: Ruchika Kumari
neet mds result 2022
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
NEET MDS Result 2022: The National Board Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Result Cum scorecard for NEET MDS 2022- All India 50% Quota seats. The result has been announced on July 15, 2022. List of important dates as well as steps to check the result cum scorecard are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the list of official websites mentioned here. Candidates should visit the website of Medical Counseling Committee www.mcc.nic.in for details of seats available and schedule of counseling.

NEET Result 2022: List of official websites

  1. natboard.edu.in
  2. nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS Result 2022: Important dates

  1. The exam was conducted on May 2, 2022
  2. Result was released on May 27, 2022
  3. Result for AIQ seats have been released on July 15, 2022
  4. Individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2022 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on/after July 22, 2022

 

 

Check cut-off details here

  • General/EWS (50th percentile)- 263
  • SC/ST/OBC including PwD of SC/ST/OBC (40th percentile)- 227
  • UR-PwD (45th percentile)- 245

Notification further reads, "NEET-MDS 2022 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

It further reads, "Copy of scorecard will not to be sent to individual candidates. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for NEETMDS 2022 and verification of their Face ID wherever required.

Details mentioned on scorecard

  1. 50% quota rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in NEET-MDS 2022 after applying tiebreaker criteria and are eligible for All India 50% quota seats, and is valid for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses of 2022 admission session only.
  2. All India 50% quota category rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) as opted by the candidate in NEET-MDS 2022 for All India 50% quota seats, and is valid for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS Courses of 2022 admission session only
Published July 16th, 2022 at 09:44 IST

Whatsapp logo